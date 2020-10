Tuttle, Frank LATHAM Frank Tuttle, 78, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, in The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Frank is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Grzybowski) Tuttle; two dogs and one cat. He was a sales representative for General Development Corporation and Security Sales at Time Warner Cable. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com