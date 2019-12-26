Valigorsky, Frank PETERSBURG Frank Valigorsky, 93, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing in Guilderland. Born in Cohoes, he resided in Petersburg for 50 years. Frank served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had been employed as a steelworker by Al Tech Steel for many years. He is survived by his sons, Frank Valigorsky of Saratoga and Michael (Maryjean) Valigorsky of Westerlo. Interment will be in Saratoga National Cemetery on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. There will be a calling hour at the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Ave., Green Island from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the interment. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019