Ross, Frank W. BURNT HILLS Frank W. Ross, 66 of Burnt Hills, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was born in Troy on January 28, 1953, to the late John and Mary (Salmon) Ross. He is survived by his children, Daniel (Lisa), Jennifer (Mark) Favicchio, Lucas (Amanda) and Zacharias; siblings, David, Kathy, Donna, JoAnne and Randy; nine grandchildren; several cousins including his good friend Gary Salmon; and several nieces and nephews. Frank retired from the Cohoes City School District. He was a lover of music, children and animals and he also enjoyed researching his Scottish ancestory. His generous spirit and sense of humor will live on forever in our hearts. Private interment for immediate family will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Thursday, December 5. Those who wish may send contributions in Frank's memory to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 3, 2019