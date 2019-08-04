Noel, Franklin Alan WATERFORD Franklin Alan Noel, 78 of Lugoff, S.C., and longtime resident of Waterford, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Mr. Noel was born in Brooklyn, the son of the late Frederick and Elizabeth Rock Noel. Al was the owner operator of Noel's Grocery in Waterford and served on the village board as a trustee and deputy mayor for many years. Al is survived by his wife, Shirley Haskins Noel; children, Nancy Noel of Lancaster, S.C., Teresa Noel of Clifton Park, Tracey Noel of Clifton Park, Steven Noel (Donna) of Lugoff, S.C., and Laurie Noel (Steven) of Pawling, N.Y.; grandchildren, Ryan, Alex, Colleen, Claire, Brandon, and Aiden, Blake; and sister, Elizabeth Wick of South Amboy, N.J.He was predeceased by sisters, Doris Pratt, Georgiana Noonan, and Rita Averello; and brother, Frederick Noel. Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be left online for the Noel family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2019