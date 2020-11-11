Abrams, Franklin Erwin Sundown SARATOGA SPRINGS After battling a long illness, the kind spirit of Franklin Erwin Sundown Abrams, 68, departed from his beloved home on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Frank managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. Born on October 28, 1952, in Bad Homburg, Germany, Frank was the son of Lloyd F. and Anna M. (Weisenstein) Abrams. A proud member of the Seneca Nation, Frank was a staunch advocate for American Indian affairs, which he passionately dedicated his career. A courageous patriot, he served his country valiantly rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the United States Army. His bravery was recognized during the Vietnam War when he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Silver Star. While he continued to serve his country in the Army reserves, Frank graduated with a master's degree in social work and public administration from SUNY Buffalo and Cornell University. He spent more than 30 years working for the state of New York as a social worker, Indian Affairs specialist, and retired as director of Diversity Planning and Management. Frank enjoyed traveling and yearly vacations with his family. He was an excellent cook, and his family and friends were the lucky ones to enjoy his homemade baked beans at summer picnics or his famous stuffing and roasted brussel sprouts at his deliciously prepared Thanksgiving feast. His secret ingredient was love, and everyone was always welcome at his table. A loving husband and devoted father and grandfather, Frank's pride and joy was his family. On June 26, 1976, he married the love of his life, Mariann Catherine Degnan. Together they raised two daughters, Kristen (Ryan) of Saratoga Springs and Erin (David) of Tewksbury, Mass. In 2019, he became the beloved Pop to his grandson, Avery Franklin. Left to cherish his memory beside his immediate family are his brother, Carl (Tara) of Forestville, N.Y.; his sister-in-law, Joann Kansas (Ted) of Delmar; two nieces, Nicole Kansas (Patrick) of Charleston, S.C. and Theresa Bergeron (Jason) of Billerica, Mass.; two nephews, George Kansas (Jessica) of Slingerlands and Carl Jr., of Gowanda, N.Y. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Britta. Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. Due to state regulations, only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks and social distancing are required. Upon arrival at the funeral home, please see parking attendant for further directions. Services and burial with military honors will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Frank's memory may be made to Native American Veterans Assistance, P.O. Box 5053, Pine Ridge, SD, 57770 and Shelters of Saratoga, 14 Walworth St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. To view Frank's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com
