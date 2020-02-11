Mooney, Franklyn C. Jr. ALBANY Franklyn C. Mooney Jr., age 97 of Albany, died on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his loving family. Franklyn was married to Eleanor Dypko Mooney until her passing in 2016. He is survived by his loving children, Franklyn C. (Regina) Mooney III of Albany, Marjorie (Rob) Dorkin of Albany, Timothy (Mary) Mooney of Wilmington, N.C. and Eleanor (Ian) Lanier of Stephentown. Grandfather of Gina Mooney (Liss), Arielle Dorkin, Ian C. Lanier and Jorie J. Lanier; and great-grandfather of Jordyn and Aryn Bucci-Mooney. Franklyn also leaves several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was also predeceased by a son, Denis Mooney; and two sisters, Eleanor Sukula and Elvia LoRe. Services under the direction of the Levine Memorial Chapel in Albany are pending and will be announced at a later date. Interment will take place in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 11, 2020