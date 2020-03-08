Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklyn C. Mooney Jr.. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 View Map Service 11:00 AM Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 View Map Interment 1:00 PM Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Rd. Schuylerville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mooney, Franklyn C. Jr. ALBANY Franklyn C. Mooney Jr., formerly of Stephentown, passed away peacefully at 97 on February 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albany. Franklyn was born in Passaic, N.J. to Franklyn C. Sr. and Adeline (Smith) Mooney. He graduated from Passaic High School with all four years of perfect attendance. Franklyn was introduced to the love of his life by his sister Eleanor to her friend Eleanor Dypko in Wallington, N.J. Franklyn always said when they met, he knew he never wanted to be anywhere but by her side and they married in 1942. The couple resided in Philadelphia where Franklyn was stationed at the Philadelphia Naval Hospital during World War II serving in the United States Navy as a pharmacist's mate second class. After the war, Franklyn and Eleanor raised two sons and a daughter in Saddlebrook, N.J. where they worked together nights and weekends to build their home. Franklyn was employed at that time at Becton and Dickinson as a glass blower where he served as a union shop steward. In 1961, Franklyn and Eleanor moved their family and purchased a dairy farm in West Lebanon with 40 head of milking cows. A second daughter was born. After the farm, Franklyn worked for Metropolitan Insurance as an agent, Conrail and Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth before retiring. After retirement, Franklyn traveled extensively with Eleanor on road trips throughout the United States. They enjoyed the company and travels of the Stephentown Seniors and Franklyn belonged to and volunteered with the Stephentown Veterans. Franklyn was an avid reader, he especially loved historical reads and mystery. Nature, bird watching, the railroad and art were some of his favorite subjects as well. Franklyn and Eleanor moved to St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in 2015. Sadly, after 74 years of marriage, Eleanor passed away in 2016. Franklyn was always by her side. He took comfort in daily visits from his children and family. He made many friends amongst the staff and residents who became like family. Table nine in the Crystal Dining Room was a particular source of joy for Franklyn. Life stories were shared, laughter came freely and the Mooney family is grateful for the love and support that helped Franklyn to thrive. We will cherish the memories of so many... past and present. Franklyn is survived by his children, Franklyn C. Mooney III (Regina), Marjorie Dorkin (Robert), Timothy J. Mooney (Mary) and Eleanor Mooney Lanier (Ian); beloved grandchildren, Gina Mooney (Lissa) Arielle Dorkin, Ian C. and Jorie J. Lanier; and adored great-grandchildren, Jordyn and Aryn Bucci Mooney. Franklyn was predeceased by an infant son Denis Mooney; and two sisters, Elvia LoRe and Eleanor Sukala. Visitation for family and friends of Franklyn will be held at The Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on March 13, at 10 a.m. for visitation with an 11 a.m. service. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, those that may wish to donate in Franklyn's name may consider The Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department or The Stephentown Memorial Library. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit











