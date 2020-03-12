Mooney, Franklyn C. Jr. ALBANY Franklyn C. Mooney Jr., formerly of Stephentown, passed away peacefully at 97 on February 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albany. Visitation for family and friends of Franklyn will be held at The Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on March 13, at 10 a.m. for visitation with an 11 a.m. service. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 12, 2020