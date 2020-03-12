Franklyn C. Mooney Jr.

Service Information
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-438-1002
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
Interment
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Rd.
Schuylerville, NY
Obituary
Mooney, Franklyn C. Jr. ALBANY Franklyn C. Mooney Jr., formerly of Stephentown, passed away peacefully at 97 on February 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albany. Visitation for family and friends of Franklyn will be held at The Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on March 13, at 10 a.m. for visitation with an 11 a.m. service. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 12, 2020
bullet Smith bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
