Gubitz, Franklyn W. EAST NASSAU Franklyn W. "Bud" Gubitz, 92 of East Nassau, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, in his home. Franklyn was born on March 18, 1926, in Glens Falls to William and Vivian Gubitz, and was a graduate of Glens Falls High School. From 1944-1947, he served in the U.S. Navy. He subsequently attended and graduated from Middlebury College in Vermont, where he received B.S. and M.S. degrees in chemistry. Franklyn worked as a research chemist at Sterling Winthrop Research Institute for 36 years and was proud to have published a number of pharmaceutical patents. Franklyn married Evelyn Ray in 1955 and they enjoyed country living together for 63 years. He was very proud of his vegetable gardens and his workshop, where he spent many happy hours tying flies for his beloved hobby of fly fishing and working on woodworking projects. Franklyn's furniture will forever be cherished by his loved ones, as will be his handknit sweaters, hats and mittens. Franklyn enjoyed family gatherings, jazz music, skiing, ice hockey, partridge hunting, hiking, backpacking, and canoeing. He served for 10 years on the Jiminy Peak Ski Patrol. Franklyn was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Lois, of Queensbury. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Ray Gubitz; his daughter Leslie (Thomas) Sanford of Nassau, his son James (Alison) of Marathon, Fla., his daughter Laura (Lawrence) McGuirk of Niskayuna and son William (Sally) of Canaan. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Katherine (Edward) Reilly of Cold Spring Harbor, John (Jeannette) Sanford of Wells, Maine, Anne (Benjamin) Douty of Charlton, Peter McGuirk of Burlingame, Calif., Erin McGuirk of Niskayuna, and Dustin and Haley Gubitz, both of Canaan; two great-grandchildren, Brendan and Emma Reilly of Long Island; and a nephew and niece. The family greatly appreciates the care and support of Elizabeth Hanlon of Eddy Visiting Nurse and Rehab Association and the Hoags Corners Ambulance. A private service will be planned in the future. Contributions may be made in his memory to Hoags Corners Ambulance, P.O. Box 90, East Nassau, NY, 12062. Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklyn W. Gubitz.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 10, 2019