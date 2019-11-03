Niles, Fred A. TROY Fred A. Niles, 74 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on October 30, 2019. Born in Granville, N.Y., he was the son of the late Harold and Carry Olden Niles. Fred was a self-employed farmer. He is survived by four daughters and nine sons and was predeceased by one son. He is also survived by three sisters and was predeceased by four brothers and one sister. Fred is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and many friends. The funeral service for Fred will be held on Monday at 7 p.m. in The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home Monday from 4- 7 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2019