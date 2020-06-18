Weber, Fred C. DELMAR Fred C. Weber, 93 of Delmar, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Fred was the son of the late Fred and Theresa Weber. He was born on March 6, 1927, and grew up in Albany, graduating from Christian Brothers Academy. He was active in many organizations, including Boy Scouts where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Fred graduated from the New York State Maritime Academy in 1947 and immediately went to sea as a deck officer for the United States Lines, sailing to Europe and the Far East. He served in the Korean War from 1952 to 1954 as a first lieutenant and navigator. After he returned from the war, Fred married Sandra Adamovitch; they were married for almost 50 years before Sandy died in 2004. Fred also joined his brother Bill in 1954 and formed Weber Bros., Inc., a general contractor and development firm. He and his brother were principals of several companies in land development and real estate including Pagano-Weber for over 25 years. Fred was an active member of Albany Country Club where he enjoyed playing tennis and also spent time as a board member. Other passions included skiing and offering his carpentry skills to friends and family. In addition, he happily spent many summers at the family's second home on Nantucket. Fred is survived by his three daughters, Susan Adamski (Buzz) of Sint Maarten, Kendra Weber of Delmar, and Amy Weber (Wendy Schwartz) of Los Angeles. A memorial Mass and celebration will be planned at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.