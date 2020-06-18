Fred C. Weber
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weber, Fred C. DELMAR Fred C. Weber, 93 of Delmar, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Fred was the son of the late Fred and Theresa Weber. He was born on March 6, 1927, and grew up in Albany, graduating from Christian Brothers Academy. He was active in many organizations, including Boy Scouts where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Fred graduated from the New York State Maritime Academy in 1947 and immediately went to sea as a deck officer for the United States Lines, sailing to Europe and the Far East. He served in the Korean War from 1952 to 1954 as a first lieutenant and navigator. After he returned from the war, Fred married Sandra Adamovitch; they were married for almost 50 years before Sandy died in 2004. Fred also joined his brother Bill in 1954 and formed Weber Bros., Inc., a general contractor and development firm. He and his brother were principals of several companies in land development and real estate including Pagano-Weber for over 25 years. Fred was an active member of Albany Country Club where he enjoyed playing tennis and also spent time as a board member. Other passions included skiing and offering his carpentry skills to friends and family. In addition, he happily spent many summers at the family's second home on Nantucket. Fred is survived by his three daughters, Susan Adamski (Buzz) of Sint Maarten, Kendra Weber of Delmar, and Amy Weber (Wendy Schwartz) of Los Angeles. A memorial Mass and celebration will be planned at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather. applebeefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
518- 439-2715
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved