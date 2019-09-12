LEONARDI Fred It's been 24 years since you left us, yet it only seems like yesterday. This has been a bittersweet year for us. On the sweet side we've had graduations, new jobs and home changes. On the sad side the loss of both my nephew and one of my dear friends. I hope they are both with you and are resting in peace. Please continue to give us faith and strength and watch over and guide us as always. Love, Your Wife, Children, Family and Devoted Employees



