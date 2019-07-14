Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Fred-Munro Ferguson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ferguson, Rev. Fred-Munro HARWICH, Mass. The Reverend Fred-Munro Ferguson died on Sunday, July 10, 2019, at the age of 85. Father Ferguson, an Episcopal priest, resided in Harwich since his retirement in 1993. The son of Allan N. Ferguson and Gizella Litomy Ferguson, Father Ferguson was born in Montclair, N.J., where he attended the public schools. Upon graduating from Montclair High School, he entered Westminster Choir College in Princeton, N.J. for his undergraduate studies in organ and voice. Following Westminster, he pursued his theological course at the Philadelphia Divinity School, and was ordained to the Priesthood in December 1959, in the Episcopal Diocese of Newark, N.J. Father Ferguson served two parishes in the Diocese of Newark, transferring to the Diocese of Albany in 1971. In the Albany Diocese, he served three parishes, Catskill, Philmont and Bolton Landing, where he retired in 1993 after serving as rector of the Church of St. Sacrement of 14 years. From 1974 until 1980 Father Ferguson was secretary and personal assistant to the Right Reverend Wilbur E. Hogg, VI Bishop of Albany. Always keenly interested in musical performance, Father Ferguson was a principal singer with the Princeton Savoyards, The Ridgewood Light Opera Company in New Jersey, and the American Savoyards in New York City. He was a founding member of the Oratorio Society of New Jersey. Upon coming to the Cape, he sang with the Chatham Chorale and also appeared as bass soloist with the Main Street Musical Society in Chatham, and in several concerts with the Provincetown Choral Society. Most recently, Father Ferguson was a member of the outer Cape Chorale. Father Ferguson volunteered in many civic and community organizations. He was a member of the Chatham Drama Guild and served on the boards of the Harwich Junior Theater and the Harwich Civic Association. He appeared for many seasons with the Harwich Senior Players. He was a volunteer for Wild Care, Inc. in Brewster, in the Thrift Shop of the Visiting Nurses' Association, The Loavers and Fishes program at Our Lady of the Cape Parish, and taught French in the adult education programs at the Brooks Library in Harwich. A memorial Mass will be held in The Cathedral of All Saints, 62 South Swan St., Albany in the fall. Date to be announced. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, at 11:30 a.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery, Harwich, Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wild Care Wild Care of Cape Cod, 10 Smith Lane, Eastham, MA, 02642-2671 or Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, P.O. Box 808, Hudson, MA, 01749-0808 Published in Albany Times Union on July 14, 2019

