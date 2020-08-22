1/1
Fred W. Perry
Perry, Fred W. HALFMOON Fred W. Perry, 96 of Hudson River Road, died suddenly on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his residence. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Anthony and Angeline Diotte Perry. Fred was employed for a number of years at the former Allegheny Ludlum Steel Co. in Watervliet. Later he served as a crossing guard at Cohoes Middle School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in World War II in the European Theater of Operations. He was a Purple Heart recipient and also was awarded the American Campaign Medal and European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal. He was a member of the American Legion Post in Cohoes, Lansingburgh Veterans Club and the All Troy Athletic Club. He enjoyed watching sports and reading, especially books concerning World War II. Fred was the husband of the late Teresa Vanier Perry; and was father of Judy Sober (Duane), Teresa McBride (Ralph) of Halfmoon and Debra DePalmo (Vincent) of Cohoes. He was the proud grandfather of Richard Smith of Waterford, Angela and Anthony DePalmo of Cohoes. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA, 50037-0920. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 22, 2020.
