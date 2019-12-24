McGuire, Freda E.M. HALFMOON Freda E.M. McGuire, age 91 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born on October 10, 1928, in England, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Margaret Lee. She was predeceased by her sister Stella Brown; and granddaughter Shannon Smith. Freda spent her life as a homemaker and worked at several local retail stores as a sales associate. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and loved to go shopping. She is survived by her daughters, Claire Smith, Margaret (Gene) Morrissey, and Victoria (David) Snide; grandchildren, Cassandra, Adam, Andrew, and Rachel; and her great-grandchildren, Emma, Mason, and Harvey. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 27, at 1 p.m. in St. Peter's Cemetery in Stillwater. To express condolences, please visit www.CatricalaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 24, 2019