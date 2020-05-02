Korte, Freda (Wilson) ALBANY Freda (Wilson) Korte passed away on April 23, 2020. Born Freda Adelaide Mary Chalcraft on November 24, 1929, in the upstairs of the Lamb Inn, a pub owned by her maternal grandfather James Dearman in Sundridge, Seven Oaks, England, she was a bricklayer's daughter and only child of Phyllis and Frederick Chalcraft. They lived in Seven Oaks through World War II when, during the Battle of Britain in 1940, their house was damaged by an errant Luftwaffe bomb while she sheltered in the basement. She spoke of nights later in the war listening to the buzzing of V1 and V2 rockets overhead, to take shelter when the buzz when silent. Freda joined the Women's Royal Naval Services (WRENS) after the war and trained in air mechanics (not a skill one would associate with Freda). In 1949, Freda emigrated to New Zealand and taught nursery school until 1955. She hitch-hiked across the north and south islands with her lifelong friend Dorothy Hamilton. Freda was a beautiful woman, and lest the obvious need proof, she was crowned Miss Kawau Island in New Zealand in 1955. She met her first husband Bill Wilson ("the Yank" to her mother) in New Zealand and they sailed on his boat in the South Seas whence she gave birth to Roberta in Fiji in 1956. Soon after they moved to the U.S., where Freda gave birth to Roderick in 1958 in Michigan, finally settling in the Town of New Scotland, where she gave birth to Laurence in 1960. There they built two successive homes and gardens with their own hands, where she raised her children and her creative energy emerged as a weaver, fiber artist, and sculptor. She taught these creative arts, including at the Heldeberg Workshop in its formative years. She knitted dozens of intricate patterned sweaters for her family. Perhaps her greatest lifelong passion was in the garden creating landscapes, after her father. In 1965, the family took a sabbatical in Mexico for six months, and in 1970, they built a vacation home on Nevis in the British West Indies. In 1975, Freda and Bill divorced. Freda began anew in marrying Karl Korte in 1978 and moved to Austin, Texas. She brought her loom and her gardening ambition and created a complete environment of form, color, and cactus. In 1990, Freda and Karl moved to Cambridge, N.Y. and for thirty years that home was the union of her extended family. She epitomized hospitality and generosity in her creative, nurturing environment. In all her endeavors she exhibited the craft in Chalcraft. She sowed the seeds, she warped the loom, she threw the shuttle, and she wove the weft for her family. Freda succumbed to Alzheimer's Disease, but in her final months she revealed composure, confidence, wit, and humor, channeling her spirit to the end. Freda's smile is indelible. She did not live without hardship, but oh, what a life! Freda is survived by her husband Karl Korte; her children, Roberta Wilson, Roderick Wilson, and Laurence Wilson (Alida Crisafulli); her grandchildren, Anika, Tanya, Lauren, Hannah, and Tristan: her great-grandchildren, Mamia and Maimouna; her extended family, Frank Mendelson, Linda Anderson, Eric Korte (Doris Eugenio), Donna Korte Tagliarino (Scott Tagliarino) and grandchildren, Evan, Elliott, Nicholas and Leah. We are grateful to the Teresian House for the excellent care they gave at the end of her life. If you would like to make a memorial gift please donate to the Teresian House Foundation, 200 Washington Ave., Albany, NY, 12203.





