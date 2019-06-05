Luibrand, Freda CLIFTON PARK Freda Luibrand, daughter of the late Conrad and Freda Gross, at the age of 108 years old, died on June 3, 2019, in her residence at Schuyler Ridge Residential Health Care in Clifton Park. She was knitting up a storm just days before her passing. Freda was born in Green Island on February 13, 1911, and resided at various times in Watervliet, Cobleskill, Gloversville, and Clifton Park. She worked as a secretary and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and was an avid golfer. Freda delighted in sharing her delicious recipes at family gatherings, particularly her most famous German potato salad and linzertorte. Freda is survived by her son, Charles F. (the late Rita) Luibrand; and her five grandchildren, Kevin (MaryGrace) Luibrand of Clifton Park, Mary Lamb (Craig Taylor) of North Adams, Mass., David (Danielle) Luibrand of Camilles, N.Y., Peter (Arlene) Luibrand of Schenectady, and Judith (Don) Malm of Worcester, Mass. Freda's legacy is also in that of her 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her sister Louise; brothers, Fred, and Joseph; and beloved daughter-in-law Rita. The funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. A calling hour will precede the funeral service on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to Schuyler Ridge Residential Health Care, 1 Abele Blvd., Clifton Park, NY, 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary