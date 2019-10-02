Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Hartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda R. Hartman


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freda R. Hartman Obituary
Hartman, Freda R. ALTAMONT Freda R. Hartman, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was born to the late William and Elizabeth (nee Loechel) Reineck in Albany on January 21, 1923. Freda worked as a secretary for Tobin's Meat and Packing Company until it closed. She was the oldest active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Altamont. She participated in the Lutheran Church Woman's Group, bible study and alter guild. She enjoyed attending the Altamont Senior's Group every Tuesday. Freda was married to Edgar Hartman for 40-plus years. He predeceased her in 2009. She is survived by her godson, two nephews and several cousins. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, Altamont. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 140 Maple Ave., Altamont. Interment in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, 303 Sand Creek Rd, Albany, NY.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredendall Funeral Home
Download Now