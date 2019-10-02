|
Hartman, Freda R. ALTAMONT Freda R. Hartman, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was born to the late William and Elizabeth (nee Loechel) Reineck in Albany on January 21, 1923. Freda worked as a secretary for Tobin's Meat and Packing Company until it closed. She was the oldest active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Altamont. She participated in the Lutheran Church Woman's Group, bible study and alter guild. She enjoyed attending the Altamont Senior's Group every Tuesday. Freda was married to Edgar Hartman for 40-plus years. He predeceased her in 2009. She is survived by her godson, two nephews and several cousins. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, Altamont. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 140 Maple Ave., Altamont. Interment in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, 303 Sand Creek Rd, Albany, NY.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019