Slover, Frederic C. COLONIE Frederic Slover, age 67, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on March 3, 2020. Fred was born in Albany to Robert (late) and Patricia Slover. He worked for 35 years at Sysco Foods. Fred met his loving wife, Josie, in 1970. He asked if she wanted to go for a bike ride and the rest is history. They were married on November 25, 1972. Fred enjoyed spending time outdoors while hunting, cruising, and vacationing in New Smyrna Beach with his wife and family. Grandpa was always in the crowd at his grandchildren's many sporting events, concerts, and awards ceremonies. Fred loved attending family celebrations. He always had a smile, kind word, and a good story and laugh to share. He made friends wherever he went. His presence will be missed by all. Fred was the husband of Josephine Slover; father of Regina (Keith) Zobel and David (Destiny) Slover; grandfather of David "Punk," Keithie Bat," Ryan "Smiley," Gianna "Bah," Milan "Sleep," and Stella "Skeleton." He will be missed by in-laws, Frank, Rose, and Tony; his brother, Michael; and many family members and friends. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses who cared for Fred at NYOH, St. Peter's Hospital, and Albany Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Guilderland on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Those who wish, may make a contribution in Fred's name to the Thomas Patrick Morrison Foundation, P.O. Box 238, Guilderland, NY, 12084. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 7, 2020