McLaughlin, Frederic COLONIE Frederic W. McLauchlin, 86 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center after a brief illness. He was born in New Rochelle, N.Y. he was the son of the late John and Mary McLauchlin. Fred served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He owned and operated Upstate Coin-Ops Inc. for many years. Fred was an avid golfer and member of Wolferts Roost Country Club. He was also a competitive skier, a tennis player and exercised regularly until he fell ill. Fred was a gifted pianist and appreciated the arts. His sense of humor will be missed by all who loved him. Fred is survived by his children, Laura K. McLauchlin (Paul Duke) of Los Angeles, and Douglas (Tracey) McLauchlin of Australia; and his sister Eve Meader. He was the grandfather of Kaige and Cyan McLauchlin. Funeral services will be held at a later date in the Loudonville Presbyterian Church, Old Niskayuna Road, Loudonville. Interment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Life Center Resident Fund, The Loudonville Presbyterian Church, and/or the ASPCA. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020