Booth, Frederic W. CHADDS FORD, Pa. Frederic W. Booth, 81, passed on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in his beloved wife's arms. Frederic was born in Wellesley Hills, Mass. on June 13, 1938, the son of Vincent Ravi Booth and Anne S. (Chapman) Booth. Fred lived in Chadds Ford, Pa. since 2011 and previously 18 years in Niskayuna. Fred served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged. He was a graduate of The Belmont Hill School, Belmont, Mass. and New England College, Henniker, N.H. Fred began his career with Turner Construction Company as timekeeper and moved on to executive. His career spanned 50 dedicated years. His career began in New York City, Rochester, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Wildwood, N.J., Albany, Troy, and Schenectady. No problem was too big to solve! All those who knew and loved him will remember his kindness, his generous heart, his unconditional love. That voice! And, cocktail hour! Grilling in the snow... and Brown Sugar steaks! Fred liked to travel on his Harley throughout the Eastern United States, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and Texas, Canada, Nova Scotia. He enjoyed the Boston Red Sox and Patriots especially when they won! Survivors include " love o' me life," wife Nancy C. Booth; son, David (Pam) Booth; stepdaughter, Lynn (late Wayne) Curtis-Hedden; two sisters, Mary Doty and Sally (Bob) Bierman; brother Jon (Trish) Booth; as well as three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Fred was predeceased by his son, Billy Booth; and his parents. A memorial service will be announced at a later date for family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania or veterans organizations. Funeral arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home and Crematory www.msrfh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 5, 2019