Frederick A. Burbank
Burbank, Frederick A. HUDSON, Fla. Frederick A. Burbank passed on July 26, 2020. Ricky/Fred was born in Pittsfield, Mass. to Eleanor (Gladu) and Maurice Burbank. He worked at General Electric in Selkirk for 29 years. He was a loving husband to Marie for the last 42 years; amazing father to Gina Lounello of Rensselaer, Marie Kramer of Rensselaer, William Kramer of Castleton, and Eleanor Norville (Jeremy) of Colona, Ill.; loving grandfather to his 14 grandchildren and his 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Gail Vallone-Key of Pelican Rapids, Minn. and three other siblings; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Maurice and Eleanor Burbank. A celebration of life will be held for him at a later date in New York and in Florida.


Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 29, 2020.
