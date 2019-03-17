Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick A. Wilson. View Sign

Wilson, Frederick A. ALBANY Frederick A. Wilson, 93, a lifetime resident of Albany, died on March 15, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Fred was the son of the late Al and Mary (McGovern) Wilson. After graduating from Vincentian Institute in the class of 1943, he enlisted in the Navy the next day and served during World War II in the South Pacific. Upon his return to Albany, he attended Siena College before joining Plumbers and Steamfitters Local #7 in 1947 where he remained a member for the next 71 years serving on both the Joint Apprentice Committee and the Education Committee. After many years of working in construction he laid down the tools and served for over 10 years as chief plumbing inspector for the Building Department of the City of Albany. He later served for over eight years as mechanical inspector for the County of Albany. Fred was a long-time member of the New York State Building Officials Conference, a past member of the International Association of Plumbers and Mechanical Officials, and a member of the American Society of Plumbing Engineers. Fred was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Council #173 and a longtime member of their golf league. He was also a member of the Albany Elks #49, of the First Friday club for many years, Ancient Order of Hibernians, and of AARP chapter #78 where he served as its president for two years. Fred was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church (St. James Church) of Albany and for many years attended daily 6:30 a.m. Mass. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth O'Connell; and his sisters, Mary Jane McGlaflin, Louise Mooney, and Florence Dorr. Fred is survived by his nine children, Mary (Stephen) Scheiber of Guilderland, John of Watervliet, Nancy (Peter) Stevens of Glass Lake, Kathleen (Thomas) Anderson of Skaneateles, N.Y., James (Elaine) of Kinderhook, Robert (Meg) of Albany, Susan (John) Gaurnier of Baldwinsville, N.Y., Tony (Terrie) of Delmar, and Patricia of Albany. He is also survived by 16 talented grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Fred was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed his World Champion Boston Red Sox. He was an avid golfer, playing almost every morning after retiring. He enjoyed gardening, classical music, oil painting, travel, and was an avid reader. He also served for a while as the president of the retirees club of Local #7. We would like to especially thank Linda Haake. Linda has been a part of our family for many years. Her love and dedication to both Mom and Dad was unexcelled. We are also grateful for the wonderful care provided by the St. Peter's Hospital staff, and Community Hospice for their excellent care. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Tuesday, March 19, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Fred's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany where his grandson will play the bagpipes in the church and the cemetery. Interment will follow in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. Contributions in Fred's name may be made to the memorial fund of St. Francis of Assisi Parish or to the Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.

490 Delaware Avenue

Albany , NY 12209

Funeral Home Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.

