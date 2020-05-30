Wood, Frederick Christian Paul Jr. LOUDONVILLE Frederick Christian Paul Wood Jr., 97, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Frederick was born on December 20, 1922, to the late Frederick Christian Wood Sr. and Helen M. Wood in Brooklyn, N.Y. Frederick attended Fordham University. He served stateside in World War II with the Army Medical Corps. Following graduation from NYU Medical School, he began his medical practice. In 1951, Frederick joined the newly constructed Veterans Administration Hospital in Albany where he served as a physician, geriatric physician and adjunct to Albany Medical College until his retirement in 1986. He was married in 1957 to Frances Marie Wood and raised three children: Mary Lynn, Thomas and Robert. He spent his retirement pursuing his love of art, music, poetry, American history, stamp and postcard collecting and spending time with his loving family. He continued to read, study, enjoy the outdoors and New York countryside, and support his church and charitable causes. A dendrophile, he was a true appreciator of the beauty of this world. Frederick is survived by his wife, Frances Wood; his children, Mary Lynn Vierling (Arthur), Thomas Michael Wood (Denise) and Robert Bruce Wood (Cindy); four grandchildren, Melissa Vierling and Christopher Vierling (Erin), Emily Wood and Sarah Wood and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his two sisters, Virginia and Helen Wood. The family would like to thank his medical and nursing staff over the past few years for the excellent care he received. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Pius X Church. He will be laid to rest in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society and St. Pius X Church. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 30, 2020.