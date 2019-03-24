Ryan, Frederick D. TROY Frederick D. Ryan, 90, passed away on March 11, 2019, at the Eddy Memorial. Born October 20, 1928, he was the son of Edward and Mary Ryan, who preceded him in death; and brother to Edward, David, Thomas, Patricia, Mary, Helen, Dorothy, Judy, Jean, and Katherine. Fred, "Pop," is survived by his children, Milissa Ryan Cantanucci, Colleen Ryan Barsin, and Stephen Ryan; grandchildren, Joseph, Chelsey, Brielle, Isabelle, Olivia, Kendall, Ryan, and Kelsey; and great-grandchildren, Joseph and Calvin. At his request, an anatomical donation was made to the Albany Medical College. No services will be held.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2019