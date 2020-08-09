Dewey, Frederick ALBANY Frederick Charles "Jack" Dewey went to be with the Lord on August 6, 2020, after a long illness. Jack was born on March 25, 1932, in Bakersfield, Calif. Second oldest of eight, Jack grew up in California in a variety of locations but particularly loved the family farm, first a chicken ranch in Ceres with 5,000 chickens and a grove of almond trees and then onto 80 acres in Modesto with 55 head of first calf heifers and a testy bull named Buster. Jack loved the farm and all his life had a gift with animals. In 1951 Jack would enlist in the Navy during the Korean War and became an airman on the aircraft carrier USS Essex until 1953. During Navy leave in Seattle, Wash., Jack and a buddy decided one evening to visit the USO where he would meet Patricia Mahoney. Immediately smitten with one another the two were married little more than six months later on August 1, 1953, a marriage that would last 65 years and produce five children, 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Jack and Pat were a team from the start. Their married life would find them moving from Seattle to Huntsville, Ala. in 1962 and then New York state in 1969 where Jack's entrepreneurial spirit would emerge. In 1975 Fred joined All-Lifts, Inc., as a salesman, and in 1978 he became All-Lifts' owner and operator. Fred would run the business with Patricia by his side. Fred had vision and courage and jumped into the role. He took risks when others might remain cautious and he was always forward thinking. Over the years All-Lifts would (and still does) employ sons, daughters and grandchildren and Fred liked it that way. He loved being surrounded by his family. Fred was a pun-master, a joke-teller, he loved all kinds of music, he loved wine (red or white), animals, peanut butter, ice cream and he loved to laugh, but more importantly he loved to make other people laugh. We take solace in that his spirit will last long beyond today as will his legacy of a loving family and a life well lived! Frederick Charles "Jack" was predeceased by his loving wife Patricia; survived by daughters, Elizabeth (Conrad) Wilson, Lorraine "Rainey" Dewey; sons, Steven (Colleen), Patrick (Eileen), Matthew (Sharon); grandchildren, Jennifer (Christopher) Wright, Valerie (Marty) Balga, Darcy (Dennis) Cry, Brenda (Jason) Yung, Jonathan (Calico) and Michael (Kathleen) Gicewicz, Linda Dewey, Kathleen (Neal) Carey and Jeremy (Andrea) Dewey, Christopher (Joanna) and Brian (Alison) Dewey, Daniel, Nicholas and Andrew Dewey; and nine great-grandchildren; sister Joanne (Derald) Weaver; brothers, Arthur, Milton, Richard and David Dewey. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a celebration of life to immediately follow at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in memory of Frederick Charles Dewey to Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center, 180 Washington Ave. Ext, Albany, NY 12203.