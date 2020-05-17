Cawley, Frederick Downs TROY Frederick Downs Cawley, 72, a longtime resident of Troy and among the leaders in historic preservation in the city and state, died on Friday, May 8, 2020, at his residence on Fourth Street, supported in hospice by his devoted friend, Amy E. Facca. Born in Bristol, Conn., Fred was the eldest son of the late Joseph L. and Georgine (Downs) Cawley of that city. He attended Bristol public schools, graduated from Vermont Academy, and earned bachelor's degrees in fine arts and landscape architecture from the Rhode Island School of Design. Following studies in preservation architecture at Columbia University, he moved to the Capitol Region to join the preservation program at the New York State Historic Trust. Fred later served as executive director of the Preservation League of New York State in Albany, was executive assistant to New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Joan K. Davidson, and went on to establish and direct the Master's Program in Building Conservation at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute School of Architecture. While heading the Preservation League, Fred compiled the 230-page "Preservation Directory: A Guide to Programs. Organizations and Agencies in New York State." He authored or lent his expertise to publications concerning historic preservation techniques, concerns and models of success. He contributed to numerous preservation campaigns in the state. Fred was also active in many civic organizations, including the Mary Warren Free Institute of Troy, the Architecture and Planning Commission of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany. the Rensselaer County Historical Society, and the Turpin Bannister Chapter of the Society of Architectural Historians. In addition to Ms. Facca, Fred is survived by his brothers, Michael C. and Peter B. Cawley and their spouses, Teressa L. and Leslie K. Cawley; and by his nephews, Liam M., Tyler S., Michael J., Peter B., Geoffrey B., and James K. Cawley. The family deeply appreciates Andrew D. Coates, M.D., R. Scott Morris, M.D., Keith Mayhew, and the wonderful nurses of the Albany Memorial Hospital Heart Clinic; Eddy Visiting Nurses Association; and Community Hospice for their dedicated and thoughtful care. A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Frederick D. Cawley to Capital Roots, 594 River St., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook or light a candle. visit www.brycefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.