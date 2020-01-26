|
Quinn, Frederick F. TROY Frederick Quinn passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at his home in Troy. Fred was born on March 10, 1941, in Chicago and lived most of his life in the Chicago area. A standout quarterback and defensive back at Weber High School in Chicago (1959), Fred played quarterback for Northwestern University (1963) under storied coach Ara Parseghian. While at Northwestern, he met Judy Link, who would become his wife in 1964. Fred served a tour in Vietnam before returning and beginning his family and a 30-year career as a plumber, proudly working as a member of the Chicago Plumber's Union UA, local 130. Fred was a resident of Chicago, Evanston, Kenosha, Wis., Libertyville, and Huntley, before moving to Troy, in 2017 to live with his son, John and daughter-in-law Jennifer after Judy's passing in 2014. A passionate fan of the Bears, Cubs, and Bulls, Fred was a lifelong athlete who also loved his dogs, reading, and watching cooking television shows. But more than anything, Fred enjoyed nothing more than sharing good food and drink with friends and family. Fred is survived by his sons, John and Daniel; his daughters-in-law, Jennifer and Elizabeth; his granddaughters, Grace and Ava; and his faithful dog Zoe. There will be no services locally. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Frederick F. Quinn to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or www.aspca.org/donate. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 26, 2020