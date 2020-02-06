Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Glen Hetrick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hetrick, Frederick Glen MANHATTAN, N.Y. Frederick Glen Hetrick died at 79, on January 1, 2020, in Manhattan where he had lived since college. Growing up in Albany and Taborton, N.Y. He enjoyed neighborhood ice hockey and camping with a friend on the islands of Lake George. He was an active member of the Albany Spelunking Society and the Capital District Mineral Club. For seven years he attended the Universities of Utah and Northeastern, majoring in architecture and journalism. He went on to have a successful career in advertising and nomenclature, living all the time in his beloved Manhattan. He was the son of Frederick and Phyllis (Butler) Hetrick; and is survived by his sister, Daryl Dobert. He had four nieces and nephews, Mr. Jody Dobert, Ms. Kim Dobert-Radley, Mr. Jim Dobert, and Mrs. Amy Van Gorp. He also had six grandnieces and nephews, Aiden, Gabby, Ethan, Ila, Joe, and Emma. Burial will be in the spring at his family's homestead cemetery outside Schroon Lake, N.Y. Remembrances may be sent to the Union Meeting House of Hoffman Preservation Fund. Make checks payable to the Treasurer, Edna Bowers, 386 Loch Muller Rd. Olmstedville, NY 12857.



