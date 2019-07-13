Hutchinson, Frederick H. PORT ORANGE, Fla. Frederick H. Hutchinson, formerly of Rensselaer and Castleton, passed peacefully on December 6, 2018. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Peg (Margaret Hall); his three children, Patricia (Dennis) Kiefer, Lori (Gerald) Ennis, and Frederick (Jodi) Hutchinson; eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandsons; as well as two sisters, Janice Cirilli and MaryLou Fahrenkopf, and numerous nieces and nephews. Fred was predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Madeline, sister Madeline Forgea, and three brothers-in-law. A graduate of C.B.A. and a Naval veteran of the Korean War, Fred served his country and family with dignity, courage, and a dry sense of humor that raised the spirits of all those who knew him. Fred climbed the ladder at the N.Y. Telephone Co., from lineman to management, prior to opening his own company in telecommunications. As a charter member of the Rensselaer Elks Lodge 2073, a member of the American Legion, past member of the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Company, and an avid golfer, Fred enjoyed a wonderful social life. A Mass will be held for family and friends in the Sacred Heart Church, Castleton at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, followed by interment in the Blooming Grove Rural Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the Rensselaer Elks Club at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to The , The American Kidney Fund; or a cause dear to Fred, The Center for Adaptive Riding in Reno, Nev., to benefit children with cerebral palsy.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 13, 2019