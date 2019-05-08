|
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
|
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
Ruff, Frederick H. Jr. ALBANY Frederick H. Ruff Jr. a resident of Albany, passed away at home on May 4, 2019, at the age of 88 years after a long illness. Fred was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on July 30, 1930, to Frederick and Lenore Ruff. He attended St. Vincent College in Latrobe Pennsylvania where he graduated with a degree in chemistry. For over 38 years, Fred worked for Al-Tech Specialty Steel in Watervliet, from which he retired in 1993 as vice-president of manufacturing. Since moving his family from Pittsburgh in 1964, Fred was active in the Pine Hills Neighborhood Association; the Church of St. Vincent DePaul where he twice served on the Parish Council; and both the Mohawk Antique Car Club and the Early Ford V-8 Club of America. Fred was the "go-to" person for family, friends and colleagues, always willing to lend a helping hand. He found it hard to sit still, and he often could be found fixing something, reading newsletters to assure he was well-informed, attending community, club, or church functions, or talking to family, friends and neighbors. Fred will be greatly missed by his wife of 65 years, Margaret (Sughrue). Fred is survived by his sister Helen McGaughey; and his brothers, Donald (Patricia) Ruff and Jim (Mary Lou) Ruff. He is also survived by eleven children, Larry (Carol) Ruff, Leslie (James) Hartnett, Linda Ruff, Laura (Robert) Doolin, Lee (John) Perrott, Lou Ann (Greg) Griffin, Mary (Mike) Sullivan, Maureen Killar, Richard Ruff, Barbara (Gary) Conlon and Peggy (Richard) Davidson. He was predeceased by his son, Frederick Ruff. Fred is also survived by his grandchildren, Jason, Eric, Tim, Michael, Jenn, Amy, Erin, Conor, Stephen, Shannon, Ashley, Lauren, Madeline and Catherine; and great-grandchildren, Nichole, Zachary, Cullen, Hazel and a new great-granddaughter on the way. The family would like to thank the following: all of Fred's friends who visited and called over the last several months; Sister Eleanor Guerin for her continual support; the Community Hospice staff including Penny, Nikki, Steve, Sonja and Joe for their loving care; and the staff at St. Peter's Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Vincent de Paul Church. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the church on Friday after 9 a.m. Interment will be private. Donations may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 8 to May 9, 2019
