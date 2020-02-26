Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Guilderland, NY
Frederick Herzog


1934 - 2020
Frederick Herzog Obituary
Herzog, Frederick VOORHEESVILLE Frederick "Fritz" Raymond John Herzog, 85, died suddenly on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Fritz served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1952-1956. He retired from N.Y.S. DOT. He loved his family, hard work, and his yearly garden. He is survived by his five children, John (Donna) Herzog, Christina (Rob) Russo, Joshua (Sarah) Herzog, Jeffrey Herzog and Sarah (Isaiah) Ilowit; and seven grandchildren, Caleb, Hanna, Caden, Eli, Brianna, Lily Belle and Kailyn. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 27, from 4-7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont. A graveside service will take place on Friday, February 28, at 11 a.m. in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland. Those who wish may make contributions in Fritz's memory to Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy, 425 Kenwood Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 26, 2020
