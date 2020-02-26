|
Herzog, Frederick VOORHEESVILLE Frederick "Fritz" Raymond John Herzog, 85, died suddenly on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Fritz served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1952-1956. He retired from N.Y.S. DOT. He loved his family, hard work, and his yearly garden. He is survived by his five children, John (Donna) Herzog, Christina (Rob) Russo, Joshua (Sarah) Herzog, Jeffrey Herzog and Sarah (Isaiah) Ilowit; and seven grandchildren, Caleb, Hanna, Caden, Eli, Brianna, Lily Belle and Kailyn. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 27, from 4-7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont. A graveside service will take place on Friday, February 28, at 11 a.m. in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland. Those who wish may make contributions in Fritz's memory to Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy, 425 Kenwood Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 26, 2020