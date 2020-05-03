Frederick J. Fake
Fake, Frederick J. COLONIE Frederick J. Fake, 79 of Colonie, passed away suddenly May 1, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Frederick M. and Julia Fake. Frederick was employed with Sterling Winthrop Research Laboratory and Sanofi for over 38 years. Fred will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his kind nature, and love of his family. Fred most enjoyed family gatherings, watching his children play sports, fishing trips, and bringing his grandchildren to the park. Frederick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Jane; children, Debra (Roger) Schultz, James (Kim) Fake, Renee (Craig) Schepisi, Frederick Fake Jr., and Jayne Phillips; grandchildren, Kristen, Jaime, Lauren, Nicole, Danielle, Catelyn, Christopher, and Tyler; great-grandchilren, Derrick and Lily; brother John Fake; and sister-in-law, Roseanne (Charles) Furmanek. Services will be private. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.
