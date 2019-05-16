Hellmuth, Frederick J. EAST GREENBUSH Frederick J. Hellmuth, 91 of East Greenbush, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Rosewood Gardens in East Greenbush. Frederick was born on July 14, 1926, in Albany, the son of the late Charles and Mary (Sullivan) Hellmuth. Frederick graduated from St. Johns Academy and later from Albany Business College where he completed an associate's degree. He served in the Coast Guard during the World War II. He was the owner of Thomas Higgins Business Forms for many years before retiring. Fred was a devout parishioner of the Holy Spirit Church serving on the Alter for decades. Fred was also a lifelong member of the Hart Hose Fire Co. and relished his time spent with the members. Fred was predeceased by his beloved wife Dorothy (Higgins) Hellmuth; and his sister Margaret Martelloni. Survivors include his son Fred J. Hellmuth; sister Pauline Letzelter; brother Charles Hellmuth; and two grandchildren, Michael (Sara) Hellmuth and Eric (Helen) Hellmuth. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral on Friday at 9 a.m. from the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer and 9:30 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Spirit in East Greenbush. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Church of the Holy Spirit, 667 Columbia Tpke., East Greebush, NY, 12061. Published in Albany Times Union on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary