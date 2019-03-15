Holligan, Frederick J. RENSSELAER Frederick J. Holligan, 73, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Fred was born on February 6, 1946, in Albany. He was the son of the late William and Anna Mae (McCann) Holligan; and the beloved dad of Adam (Naoko) Holligan, Tara (James) Joseph, Meghan Holligan and Carrie (Marty) Smith. He is survived by the mother of his children, Rebecca. He was the proud "Pa" to his adoring grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emmanuel, Willow, McCann, Lincoln, Toranosuke, Asher, Bennett, Covyn and Summit; and the cherished brother of William (Fran) Holligan, Charles (Nancy) Holligan, Maryanne (Edwin) Bradt and Marjorie (Andrew) Bois. Fred served in the United States Navy (1964-1966) aboard the USS WASP as a radarman 3rd class petty officer. He was sworn into the Bethlehem Police Department in 1973 and attended the F.B.I. National Academy in 1984. He devoted twenty-eight years to the B.P.D., retiring with the rank of lieutenant in 2001. He was the director of Zone 5 Regional Law Enforcement Training Center where he was responsible for all aspects of programming and guiding recruits through to graduation. Fred took great pride in his role in law enforcement and was well respected amongst his colleagues. He enjoyed weekly meet-ups with "the boys" - his longtime friends - at their favorite hangouts. Fred never missed an opportunity to share his love with those he was closest with. He appreciated the beauty found in nature and enjoyed time spent outdoors with his family in the Adirondacks, especially at Pwah Cottage, his camp on Palmer's Pond. Fred's family will forever cherish their memories of time spent just being together and they find comfort in knowing that his memory will live on through all those who love him. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Sunday, March 17, from 3-6 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Fred's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 18, at 9:30 a.m. in the Historic St. Mary's Church, 10 Lodge St., Albany. Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cure PSP Foundation, 1216 Broadway, 2nd floor, New York, NY, 10001 in memory of Frederick Holligan. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019