Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
498 Watervliet Shaker Road
Latham, NY
View Map
Frederick J. Kirch Sr. Obituary
Kirch, Frederick J. Sr. LATHAM Frederick J. Kirch Sr., 90 of Latham, beloved husband of Annette Adams Kirch, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, November 21, from 3-6 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Fred's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Geoffrey Burke on Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham. Interment will take place in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
