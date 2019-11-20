|
Kirch, Frederick J. Sr. LATHAM Frederick J. Kirch Sr., 90 of Latham, beloved husband of Annette Adams Kirch, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, November 21, from 3-6 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Fred's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Geoffrey Burke on Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham. Interment will take place in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019