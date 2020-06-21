Kowalik, Frederick J. TROY Frederick J. Kowalik, 63 of Troy, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Troy. Frederick was born in Albany, the son of the late John and Edith (Hulsopple) Kowalik. Fred attended Averill Park schools then later attended Ithaca and graduated Coastal Carolina College with a physical education degree. He loved baseball and belonged to the fraternity Delta Kappa and played for Albany Twilight league and was inducted into their hall of fame. Survivors include a daughter Kristie Kagan; sister Linda Stevens; brothers, John Kowalik, Thomas Kowalik, Robert Kowalik and Michael Kowalik; and dear friend Linda Keefe. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer while keeping social distancing in mind or via Zoom link http://us02web.zoom.us/j/87134930146. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Frederick's name to the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.