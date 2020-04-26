Scalzo, Frederick J. HONOLULU, Hawaii Frederick J. Scalzo, 68 of Honolulu, passed away on April 18, 2020, at Kuakia Hospital in Honolulu. Born in Albany and raised in Selkirk, Fred graduated from R-C-S High School in 1970 and attended SUNY Cobleskill. Fred was a chef for his entire career and had retired from Turtle Bay Resort in Honolulu. He was the son of the late James and Elizabeth Scalzo. He is survived by his siblings, Jimmy Scalzo of Bahia de Caraquez, Ecuador, Janice Nowak of Los Gatos, Calif. and Vickie Prince of Sparks, Nev. He also had two nephews, Ethan and Troy Nowak. Services will be private.
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020