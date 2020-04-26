Frederick J. Scalzo

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick J. Scalzo.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Scalzo, Frederick J. HONOLULU, Hawaii Frederick J. Scalzo, 68 of Honolulu, passed away on April 18, 2020, at Kuakia Hospital in Honolulu. Born in Albany and raised in Selkirk, Fred graduated from R-C-S High School in 1970 and attended SUNY Cobleskill. Fred was a chef for his entire career and had retired from Turtle Bay Resort in Honolulu. He was the son of the late James and Elizabeth Scalzo. He is survived by his siblings, Jimmy Scalzo of Bahia de Caraquez, Ecuador, Janice Nowak of Los Gatos, Calif. and Vickie Prince of Sparks, Nev. He also had two nephews, Ethan and Troy Nowak. Services will be private.
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.