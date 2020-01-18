Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Parish of Mater Christi Send Flowers Obituary

Fischer, Frederick L. SLINGERLANDS Frederick L. Fischer, 69 of Slingerlands, passed away in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, January 12, 2020, after a sepsis infection. His loving family and friends surrounded him. Fred, the oldest of four children, was born on February 10, 1950, to Alice and Fred Fischer in Newburgh, N.Y. He graduated from Christian Brothers Academy, earned a B.S. at Manhattan College, and a Doctor of Medical Dentistry from Fairleigh Dickinson University. On a blind date in college, Fred met Pat Fogolin and the two began what would be a life-long love affair that included lots of dancing in the kitchen. They were married in 1975. Fred started his 38-year career as a dentist in Albany. While a skilled practitioner, it was Fred's larger-than-life personality that caused his practice to thrive. Patients were always greeted with a laugh and a joke. Fred and Pat have been members of Albany Country Club (ACC) for 31 years where they built their community and found the cherished friendships that make life worth living. Naturally warm and outgoing, Fred also possessed the unique ability to make everyone feel special. It made him a perfect fit for his role on the ACC board as membership chairman. In addition to his skills on the golf course, Fred was passionate about making good food for all to enjoy. That desire brought him to the Culinary Institute of Arts where he honed his cooking talents. Fred's ability to light up a room - along with his desire to feed friends and strangers alike - created a magnetism that drew everyone in. The Fischer home was always full of guests. After retiring in 2014, Fred and Pat spent winters in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., at PGA National, where they were again blessed with many dear friends. In part due to Fred's 13-year tenure as volunteer-team leader for the Honda Classic. No matter where Fred was, he was known for his sense of humor, chip shots around the green, culinary acumen, and an unabashed love of life and family. Fred is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pat; his son Brad and daughter-in-law Katie; and his siblings, John, Michael, and Christine, and their respective spouses Patricia Fischer and Patrick Murphy. Several nieces and nephews to whom he was affectionately known as "Uncle Freddie" also survive Fred. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, at the Parish of Mater Christi. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Town of New Scotland Food Bank.



