Guest Book View Sign Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 (518)-356-5925 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Wagner, Frederick L. Jr. GANSEVOORT Frederick L. "Poppy" Wagner Jr., 77, formerly of Altamont, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Glens Falls Hospital after a valiant battle with cancer. The things Fred enjoyed most were camping and spending time with his family and friends, especially his beloved grandchildren. Nothing made him happier than cheering on his grandson Michael race modified or Remington racing motorcycles. He was especially proud of his grandson Dayton on enlisting in the Army. His granddaughters Kelsey and Morgan were always taking him on an adventure - even dress shopping. He was proud of all of them and their accomplishments. He loved to laugh and will be remembered for his fun loving personality. Fred's family would like to extend a special thank you to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center and Glens Falls Hospital for the outstanding care and compassion that they showed he and his family during his time there. Special thanks to Dr. Umbreen Rozell and his favorite nurse, Barb Moehringer. Their care, dedication and frequent laughter was greatly appreciated. Fred leaves behind his children, Barbara Wagner, Fred Wagner III and Kimberly Wagner-Fitzgerald (Scott); his cherished grandchildren, Dayton, Kelsey, Michael, Morgan and Remington; two great-grandchildren, Andi Belle and Ember; and his faithful canine companion, Pudge. Fred was predeceased by the love of his life wife of 44 years, Patricia M. Wagner Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke., Guilderland. A service honoring Fred's life will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. and will be followed by interment in the Guilderland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Fred's name to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY, 12801. To share condolences online please visit







Published in Albany Times Union on July 5, 2019

