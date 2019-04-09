Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick P. Hoenzsch. View Sign

Hoenzsch, Frederick P. LATHAM Frederick P. Hoenzsch, 68, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, April 5, 2019. Born in Albany, Fred was the son of the late Frederick and Irmgard Hoenzsch. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Diane (Globerson) Hoenzsch. Fred earned a bachelor's degree in music from the College of St. Rose. He was host of Hymns to Live By radio program on WHAZ for over 30 years. He also worked for NYS Office of Mental Health before his retirement in 2013. He was an avid Mets fan, but above all Fred loved his family. In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by his step daughter Seana; and four grandchildren, Harvey, Ashly, Jada and Brooklyn; and two great-grandchildren, Harvey and Lily. He is also survived by his two siblings, Ronald Hoenzsch (Constance) and Ann Hoenzsch; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Fred is predeceased by his brother, Richard Hoenzsch (Barbara). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to . Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 11, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, New York 12189. A funeral ceremony will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. John's Lutheran Ceremony. To leave a special message for the family online please visit,







181 Troy Schenectady Road

Watervliet , NY 12189

