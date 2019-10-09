Gula, Frederick T. VENICE, Fla. Frederick T. Gula, formerly of Guilderland, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Venice, Fla. Fred was born and raised in Palmer, Mass. and was the son of the late Joseph Gula and Mary (Wrzesian) Gula. He honorably served his country in the United States Army and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Ithaca College and his Master of Public Administration from Russell Sage College. Fred began his career as a physical education teacher with the Greenville School District and once moving to the area taught P.E. at Scotia-Glenville Schools. After several years, Fred became the principal of Scotia-Glenville Elementary School. Fred was very active in N.Y.S.P.H.S.A.A. Section 2 sports where he served as the state coordinator for soccer as well as the assistant treasurer. In Fred's spare time, he enjoyed the game of tennis and in his retirement became an avid golfer. Fred was predeceased in 2016 by his beloved wife of 54 years, Carol Ann Wilson Gula. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Milton Gula, Edward Gula, Bernard "B.G." Gula, John Gula, Mildred Skaza and Valerie Budynkiewicz. His survivors include his sons, James Gula, Thomas Gula (Lynn), John Gula and Robert Gula; his grandchildren, Dr. Heather Foster (Michael), Teddy Gula, Joe Gula, Michael Gula, Natalie Gula and Allison Gula; and great-granddaughter, Hadley Foster; as well as many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will take place on Friday, October 11, from 4-7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke., Guilderland. Funeral services will begin on Saturday at 9:15 at the funeral home and will be followed by a memorial Mass beginning at 10 a.m. in St. Madeleine Sophie Parish, 3500 Carman Rd., Guilderland. Memorial contributions in Fred's name may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA, 02451. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2019