Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:15 AM
the Infant of Prague Chapel at the Teresian House
200 Washington Ave. Ext.
Albany, NY
Resources
Frederick Urban Obituary
Urban, Frederick NISKAYUNA Frederick Urban, 95, formerly of Brookshire Drive in Niskayuna, passed away in the early hours of Friday, January 17, 2020. Fred was born in Schenectady to John and Susan Urban and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Nott Terrace High School and a proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Fred owned and operated Seneca Laundry and Cleaners for many years and later worked at Ellis Hospital. Rooting for the N.Y. Mets and Siena College Men's Basketball were some of Fred's passions and he was a long time communicant of St. Mary's Church. Fred was predeceased by his wife T. June Urban; and their son Frederick "Larry" Urban Jr. He is survived by his sons, Daniel (Charlene) Urban of Cohoes and Christopher (Mary Ann) Urban of Rotterdam; grandchildren: Daniel (Alison) Urban Jr., Michelle Urban, Shawn (Emily) Urban and Kelly (John) D'Orazio; five great-grandchildren: Max, Addison, Camden, Skyler and Natalie and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. in the Infant of Prague Chapel at the Teresian House, 200 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY, 12203. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leather Stocking Honor Flight, P.O. Box 621, Cobleskill, NY, 12043 or the Teresian House Foundation. To leave a special message for the family online visit DalyFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020
