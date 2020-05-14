Fredric McLauchlin
McLauchlin, Fredric COLONIE Fredric W. McLauchlin, 86 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center after a brief illness. Fred is survived by his children, Laura K. McLauchlin (Paul Duke) of Los Angeles, and Douglas (Tracey) McLauchlin of Australia; his sister Eve Meader; and his ex-wife Shirley. He was the grandfather of Kaige and Cyan McLauchlin. Funeral services with military honors will be celebrated on Saturday, May 16, at 4 p.m. in the Loudonville Presbyterian Church, 22 Old Niskayuna Rd., Loudonville. Family and friends are welcome to be at the church from 3 p.m. onwards. It is requested that attendees wear protective masks in the church. The service may also be viewed live from Fred's obituary on the funeral home website, CannonFuneral.com. Interment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery.






Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2020.
