McLauchlin, Fredric COLONIE Fredric W. McLauchlin, 86 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center after a brief illness. Fred is survived by his children, Laura K. McLauchlin (Paul Duke) of Los Angeles, and Douglas (Tracey) McLauchlin of Australia; his sister Eve Meader; and his ex-wife Shirley. He was the grandfather of Kaige and Cyan McLauchlin. Funeral services with military honors will be celebrated on Saturday, May 16, at 4 p.m. in the Loudonville Presbyterian Church, 22 Old Niskayuna Rd., Loudonville. Family and friends are welcome to be at the church from 3 p.m. onwards. It is requested that attendees wear protective masks in the church. The service may also be viewed live from Fred's obituary on the funeral home website, CannonFuneral.com . Interment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery.