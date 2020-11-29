Carnell, Frieda Joan (Rowell) ALBANY Frieda Joan (Rowell) Carnell completed her journey into a new life when she passed away on November 22, 2020, in her Albany home with her loving family present. Frieda was born in Haverhill, Mass. on March 25, 1937, daughter of Homer R. Rowell and Mary Metz Rowell of Groveland, Mass.Frieda graduated from Newburyport, Mass. High School, attended Bennington College, earned her degree in religious studies from The College of Saint Rose and her master's degree from the University at Albany in student counseling. Frieda was very active in the Episcopal Church at St. Andrew's and St. Peter's in Albany, on the Albany Diocesan level as a chair of the Christian Education Department, and on the national level as an educational consultant and delegate to the Episcopal Triennial conventions for many years. She was a dedicated leader at St. Andrew's Church as senior warden and deputy to the Episcopal General Conventions. Her activities were wide ranging as president of the Fingerlakes Conference board, as secretary of the Board of Capital Repertory Theater, as a member of the board of the YWCA and Project Strive, as president of the local chapter of the Embroiderers' Guild of America and as active volunteer at Albany Institute of History and Art. She was a dedicated knitter and embroiderer, teacher of young and old alike. For many years Frieda was a talented member in the trumpet section of the Delmar Community Orchestra and the Albany Area Senior Orchestra. Frieda and her husband enjoyed thirty years of retirement including RV travel in 49 states, Mexico and Canada. Together they took part in over 40 Road Scholar/Elderhostel programs all over the country. Her employment included director of Christian education at First Church in Albany, and as admissions and employment counselor at Albany Business College. Frieda is survived by Prentiss Carnell, her husband of 63 years; and four children, Theresa Haman (David), Sharon Taylor (Bradford), Kent Carnell (Anne) and Elisa McNeil (David). Also eight grandchildren, Vincent Polsinello (Natasha), Conrad Taylor (Lisa), Justin Carnell (Julia), Sara, James and Kendra Carnell and Allan and Kayle McNeil. There are eight great-grandchildren to add to the family, Trista, Alex, Natalie, Aidan, Emmalyn, Chloe, Lyla and Cecilia. Frieda was predeceased by her brother, Glen Rowell; and grandson, Nicholas Polsinello. Services will be private because of COVID-19 protocols. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. A memorial donation may be made in Frieda Carnell's name to the Capital District Chapter, Embroiderers' Guild of America, Helen Fiore, Treasurer, 7 Pheasant Lane, Delmar, NY, 12054. Arrangements entrusted to Tebbutt Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit sbfuneralhome.com