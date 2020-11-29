1/1
Frieda Joan (Rowell) Carnell
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frieda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carnell, Frieda Joan (Rowell) ALBANY Frieda Joan (Rowell) Carnell completed her journey into a new life when she passed away on November 22, 2020, in her Albany home with her loving family present. Frieda was born in Haverhill, Mass. on March 25, 1937, daughter of Homer R. Rowell and Mary Metz Rowell of Groveland, Mass.Frieda graduated from Newburyport, Mass. High School, attended Bennington College, earned her degree in religious studies from The College of Saint Rose and her master's degree from the University at Albany in student counseling. Frieda was very active in the Episcopal Church at St. Andrew's and St. Peter's in Albany, on the Albany Diocesan level as a chair of the Christian Education Department, and on the national level as an educational consultant and delegate to the Episcopal Triennial conventions for many years. She was a dedicated leader at St. Andrew's Church as senior warden and deputy to the Episcopal General Conventions. Her activities were wide ranging as president of the Fingerlakes Conference board, as secretary of the Board of Capital Repertory Theater, as a member of the board of the YWCA and Project Strive, as president of the local chapter of the Embroiderers' Guild of America and as active volunteer at Albany Institute of History and Art. She was a dedicated knitter and embroiderer, teacher of young and old alike. For many years Frieda was a talented member in the trumpet section of the Delmar Community Orchestra and the Albany Area Senior Orchestra. Frieda and her husband enjoyed thirty years of retirement including RV travel in 49 states, Mexico and Canada. Together they took part in over 40 Road Scholar/Elderhostel programs all over the country. Her employment included director of Christian education at First Church in Albany, and as admissions and employment counselor at Albany Business College. Frieda is survived by Prentiss Carnell, her husband of 63 years; and four children, Theresa Haman (David), Sharon Taylor (Bradford), Kent Carnell (Anne) and Elisa McNeil (David). Also eight grandchildren, Vincent Polsinello (Natasha), Conrad Taylor (Lisa), Justin Carnell (Julia), Sara, James and Kendra Carnell and Allan and Kayle McNeil. There are eight great-grandchildren to add to the family, Trista, Alex, Natalie, Aidan, Emmalyn, Chloe, Lyla and Cecilia. Frieda was predeceased by her brother, Glen Rowell; and grandson, Nicholas Polsinello. Services will be private because of COVID-19 protocols. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. A memorial donation may be made in Frieda Carnell's name to the Capital District Chapter, Embroiderers' Guild of America, Helen Fiore, Treasurer, 7 Pheasant Lane, Delmar, NY, 12054. Arrangements entrusted to Tebbutt Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit sbfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home
633 Central Avenue
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-4454
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved