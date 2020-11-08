Hadley, Fuller J. CASTLETON Fuller J. Hadley, 86 of Castleton, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at home with his wife by his side. Fuller was born November 4, 1934, in Albany, the son of the late Leroy and Beulah (Dunkley) Hadley. He was employed by Trossbach and Sons Blacktop where he later became co-owner. Later in life he became a carpenter and retired at 62. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan Hadley; son Brian (Dianne Wyeth) Hadley; daughters, Sharon Edwards and Sandra (Dusty Peacock) Hadley; and brother Gene (Denise) Hadley.Fuller was the proud grandfather of Matthew (Laura Dugan) Edwards, Nicholas Edwards, Shylah (Jacob Andrews) Weber, Colton (Mikenna Greenough) Weber and Michaela Weber; great-grandpa to Mia and Noah Edwards. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Jay Hadley; and sister Polly Earehart. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association
4 Atrium Dr Ste 100, Albany, NY 12205.