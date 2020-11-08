1/1
Fuller J. Hadley
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fuller's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hadley, Fuller J. CASTLETON Fuller J. Hadley, 86 of Castleton, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at home with his wife by his side. Fuller was born November 4, 1934, in Albany, the son of the late Leroy and Beulah (Dunkley) Hadley. He was employed by Trossbach and Sons Blacktop where he later became co-owner. Later in life he became a carpenter and retired at 62. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan Hadley; son Brian (Dianne Wyeth) Hadley; daughters, Sharon Edwards and Sandra (Dusty Peacock) Hadley; and brother Gene (Denise) Hadley.Fuller was the proud grandfather of Matthew (Laura Dugan) Edwards, Nicholas Edwards, Shylah (Jacob Andrews) Weber, Colton (Mikenna Greenough) Weber and Michaela Weber; great-grandpa to Mia and Noah Edwards. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Jay Hadley; and sister Polly Earehart. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association 4 Atrium Dr Ste 100, Albany, NY 12205.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved