Smock, Furn M. WELLSVILLE, N.Y. Furn M. Smock, 84, passed away on October 1, 2020, in Mt. Morris, N.Y.. She was born on October 1, 1936, in Corry, Pa. to the late Burton and Alice (Rauscher) Smock. In 1992 Furn moved to Albany and was the executive assistant to chairman and CEO of Fleet Bank of New York (predecessor to Bank of America) until her retirement in 1998. Furn was predeceased, in addition to her parents, by her aunt and uncle Bessie and Vern Kelly. She is survived by two brothers, Thomas (Cindi) Smock of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Robert (Nancy) Kelly of Geneseo; one sister Ruth Neely of Falmouth, Maine; several nieces and nephews; several cousins; and special friends, Bea Weber of Albany and Erland "Erkie" (Pauline) Kailbourne of Mendon. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, October 10, at 1 p.m. in the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, 34 West State St., Wellsville, NY,. Please consider memorial donations to your local SPCA . To leave online condolences please visit, www.embserfuneralhome.com
