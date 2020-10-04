1/
Furn M. Smock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Furn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smock, Furn M. WELLSVILLE, N.Y. Furn M. Smock, 84, passed away on October 1, 2020, in Mt. Morris, N.Y.. She was born on October 1, 1936, in Corry, Pa. to the late Burton and Alice (Rauscher) Smock. In 1992 Furn moved to Albany and was the executive assistant to chairman and CEO of Fleet Bank of New York (predecessor to Bank of America) until her retirement in 1998. Furn was predeceased, in addition to her parents, by her aunt and uncle Bessie and Vern Kelly. She is survived by two brothers, Thomas (Cindi) Smock of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Robert (Nancy) Kelly of Geneseo; one sister Ruth Neely of Falmouth, Maine; several nieces and nephews; several cousins; and special friends, Bea Weber of Albany and Erland "Erkie" (Pauline) Kailbourne of Mendon. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, October 10, at 1 p.m. in the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, 34 West State St., Wellsville, NY,. Please consider memorial donations to your local SPCA . To leave online condolences please visit, www.embserfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
01:00 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved