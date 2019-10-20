Burroughs, Fusae Okada GLENS FALLS Fusae Okada Burroughs, formerly of Delmar, passed away on October 8, 2019, at The Pines Nursing Home after a long illness. Born in Yokohama, Japan on November 2, 1930, she was the daughter of Yosaburo Kami and Soyo Saino. She was married to the late Kenneth B. Burroughs of Delmar, who predeceased her. Fusae was called "Sue" by her many friends. She was a stay-at-home mom who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, gardening, playing cards and was an avid golfer. Sue was actively involved in the Japanese American Cultural Association and The Festival of Nations for many years along with Ken, in downtown Albany. Sue and Ken spent their last winters enjoying golf, line dancing and friends at their home in The Villages of Florida. Survivors include her three daughters, Catherine Colitsas, Ruth Jean Burroughs, and Susan Duncan (Sean); grandchildren, Desiree (Devon) Brown, Nichole Carkner, Jamilyn, Melissa, Kenneth and William Duncan; along with many great-grandchildren. At Fusae's request, there will be no calling hours and services. She will be buried with her husband in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 25.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019