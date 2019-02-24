Regal, Gabriel R. SLINGERLANDS Gabriel R. Regal, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Gabe was the son of the late Andre and Anita (Pignol) Regal; and was the devoted husband to Cheryl Regal. Gabe was a communicant of St. Joan of Arc Church/Black Catholic Apostolate. He enjoyed watching sports and following politics. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Regal. He was the father of Eleuthere Regal. He was the proud grandfather of Latrell, Shanell and Aalivia Regal. He is also survived by his sisters, Anne Marie Regal, and Suzanne (Pierre) Maret; his dear cousin, Lucie Elio and extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, at 9 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church/Black Catholic Apostolate, 76 Menand Road, Menands. Burial will follow the service in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gabriel R. Regal.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 24, 2019