Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 (518)-356-5925 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Madeleine Sophie Church 3500 Carman Rd Guilderland , NY Mass of Christian Burial 7:30 PM St. Madeleine Sophie Church 3500 Carman Rd Guilderland , NY

Cusato, Gabriella Elizabeth "Gabby" GUILDERLAND Gabriella Elizabeth "Gabby" Cusato, age 15 of Guilderland, passed away early Saturday morning, November 23, 2019. She was born on January 26, 2004, the second in a set of quadruplets. She was a vivacious, warmhearted, and outgoing young woman whose fun-loving energy was contagious. Her electric personality filled the room and she could get a smile out of anybody. The devotion she showed to her loved ones and passions was unparalleled. Gabby was also an outstanding artist and athlete. She competed in high school running at an elite level since seventh grade and was adored by her teammates. Outside of athletics, Gabby cherished time with her close friends and family, and had a special appreciation for nature and animals. She always dreamt of moving to the beach, spending her days carefree by the water with lots of pets, and enjoying night-life. Her maturity and intuitiveness made Gabby wise beyond her years. She will be missed by everyone whose lives she has touched. She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Anthony Piccirillo; her paternal grandparents, Frank and Marylyn Cusato and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Carrying on her legacy are her parents, Patrick and Karen; her siblings, Francesca, Anthony, Victoria, Robert and William Cusato; her grandmother Patricia Piccirillo; her uncle Bob, aunt Carolyn and cousins, Marisa and Laura Piccirillo. She is also survived by her uncle Victor, aunt Cathy and cousins, Daniel and Gianna Cusato; uncle Gary, aunt Marie Freeman and cousin Casey LeCuyer. To all of our loving family and friends who took care of Gabby from the day we brought her and her siblings home, we are sincerely grateful. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday (today) from 3 - 7 p.m. in St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Rd., Guilderland. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - Capital Region, P.O. Box 486, East Greenbush, NY 12061 or the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a condolences or share a memory please visit







